Statistics Board: Net Investments In Romania Overshoot RON70B YoY In H1/2023

Statistics Board: Net Investments In Romania Overshoot RON70B YoY In H1/2023. Net investments in Romania’s economy totaled RON70.051 billion in the first half of 2023, up 13.5% versus the same period of 2022, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Monday (Sept 11). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]