Romanian tennis player Simona Halep no longer featured in new WTA rankings

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep no longer featured in new WTA rankings. After not playing for a year due to her suspension following accusations of doping, Romanian star tennis player Simona Halep is no longer featured in the newly-released WTA rankings. Halep is currently awaiting the verdict of the independent Sports Resolutions tribunal regarding the doping