Romaniaâ€™s Supreme Defence Council to discuss drug consumption among youth in next meeting

Romaniaâ€™s Supreme Defence Council to discuss drug consumption among youth in next meeting. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said at the opening of the 2023-2024 school year that he will include the issue of drug consumption among young people on the agenda of the next meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT). He said this is "an alarming phenomenon." The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]