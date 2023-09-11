 
September 11, 2023

Romaniaâ€™s Supreme Defence Council to discuss drug consumption among youth in next meeting
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said at the opening of the 2023-2024 school year that he will include the issue of drug consumption among young people on the agenda of the next meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT). He said this is "an alarming phenomenon." The (...)

