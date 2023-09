Romanian delegation to World Rowing Championships wins five medals

Romanian delegation to World Rowing Championships wins five medals. The Romanian delegation won five medals, including two gold medals, at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade. The double sculls champions, Simona Radiș and Ancuța Bodnar, as well as the female team for the 8+1 boat, won gold. A total of 11 teams and 44 rowers secured their qualification (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]