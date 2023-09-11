Filip & Company Assists AROBS Transilvania Software In Transfer Of Shares To Main Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange

Law firm Filip & Company has provided legal assistance to AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO), a global provider of tailor-made software solutions based on the latest technologies, in the transfer of its shares to the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]