Delaco Distribution Posts 25.5% Growth In Revenue To RON559.3M In 2022. Delaco Distribution, owned by the France’s Savencia Fromage & Dairy Group, posted RON559.3 million (EUR113.4 million) revenue in 2022, up 25.5% from the previous year’s RON445.7 million (EUR90.6 million), data on the Finance Ministry website show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]