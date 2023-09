Gral Medical Hits EUR39M Turnover in Jan-Aug 2023, Up 22% from Year-Earlier Period

Gral Medical, a major player on Romania's private healthcare services market, ended the first eight months of 2022 with 22% higher turnover than in the same period of 2021, according to the company's officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]