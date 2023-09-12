Rivaldo takes over 10% of Romanian football club Farul Constanta controlled by Hagi

Rivaldo takes over 10% of Romanian football club Farul Constanta controlled by Hagi. The contract by which famous football player Rivaldo Vitor Borba Ferreira took over 10% of the shares of the Romanian club Farul Constanta, controlled by Gheorghe Hagi, was signed on Monday, September 11. Aged 51, Rivaldo is the most important name in world football to join a team from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]