NATO deputy secretary general GeoanÄƒ assures Russia not targeting Romania

NATO deputy secretary general GeoanÄƒ assures Russia not targeting Romania. The deputy secretary general of NATO, Mircea GeoanÄƒ, said there are no indications of an intention of the Russian Federation to attack a member state of the alliance but that the concern of Romanian citizens who live near the Danube border with Ukraine is understandable. "There are no (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]