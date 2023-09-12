Romania's competition body suspects banks restrict borrowers' access to loans

Romania's competition body suspects banks restrict borrowers' access to loans. Following unannounced inspections at banks, the Romanian competition body (Competition Council, or CC) suspects that the way the credit score is calculated blocks the access of some customers to loans, CC president Bogdan Chiritoiu announced, according to Ziarul Financiar. In response, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]