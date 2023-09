Mozaik Investments Raises EUR25M via PNRR to Fund SMEs of Romania and CEE

Mozaik Investments Raises EUR25M via PNRR to Fund SMEs of Romania and CEE. Mozaik Investments, an investment fund launched in 2019, is set to get investments via PNRR worth as much as EUR25 million, to fund around 7-9 small and medium-sized companies, mainly from retail and wholesale, healthcare, food production and retail, logistics, financial services and technology. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]