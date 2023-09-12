Germanyâ€™s Huennebeck Partners Up with ELI Parks to Develop over 12,000-Sqm Production and Logistics Center in Ploiesti



Huennebeck Romania, a company active in the field of casing and scaffolding systems, part of a Germany group, has signed an agreement with ELI Parks, a major developer on Romaniaâ€™s real estate, logistics and industrial market, to develop a production and logistics center within ELI Park Ploiesti.