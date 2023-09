CEC Bank Ends 1H/2023 with RON369.4M Net Profit, RON69M Assets, almost 30% Higher

CEC Bank ended the first half of this year with estimated, unaudited net profit of RON369.4 million, from RON110.8 million in 1H/2022, and assets worth RON69 million, up 29.4%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]