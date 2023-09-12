Valentin BudeÈ™, CFO Sphera Franchise Group: We're resilient and can handle tough situations, which should help us keep growing



Valentin BudeÈ™, CFO Sphera Franchise Group: We're resilient and can handle tough situations, which should help us keep growing.

Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG), the biggest food service industry company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted significantly higher financial results in the first half of this year compared with the same period of 2022. Valentin BudeÈ™, CFO Sphera Franchise Group, explains the (...)