Romanian company Chimcomplex consolidates management team with three new hires

Romanian company Chimcomplex consolidates management team with three new hires. Chimcomplex, the leading producer and supplier of vital chemicals in the region, recently announced the consolidation of its management team with three professionals with extensive experience in leading multinational companies in key industries. The first is RÄƒzvan DogÄƒrelu, who has taken (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]