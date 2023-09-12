Eurostat: Romania among EU countries with highest shares of people unable to keep home warm in 2022



Over 15% of Romaniaâ€™s population said that they were not able to keep their home adequately warm in 2022, representing one of the highest shares in the European Union (EU), according to a recent report published by Eurostat. By comparison, the EU average was 9.3%, 2.4 percentage points higher (...)