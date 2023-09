EY: Workers Feel A Sense Of Belonging At Workplace

Almost half (41%) of respondent workers at companies across the globe say their workplace is where they feel the greatest sense of belonging, second to home, and yet, 75% report having felt excluded at work, according to the EY Belonging Barometer 3.0. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]