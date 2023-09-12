Charity ball for children and youth with autism holds 8th edition in Bucharest in October

Charity ball for children and youth with autism holds 8th edition in Bucharest in October. Balul Bucuriei (the Ball of Joy), a fundraising event aimed at supporting children and young people on the autism spectrum, will hold its 8th edition at Le Chateau in Bucharest on October 12. In eight years, the charity event raised funds to provide free social and recovery programs for more (...)