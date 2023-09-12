iMapp Bucharest 2023: Video mapping event lights up the Parliament Palace in September

iMapp Bucharest 2023: Video mapping event lights up the Parliament Palace in September. iMapp Bucharest â€“ Winners League, the video mapping event that promises to turn the city into the world capital of light, holds a new edition in ConstituÈ›iei Square on September 23. The program covers DJ sets and street art performances, but probably the event's star moment is the video (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]