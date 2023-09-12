Romania's BeActive campaign to encourage sports with events in September
Sep 12, 2023
Romania's BeActive campaign to encourage sports with events in September.
Romaniaâ€™s National Sports Agency recently announced the launch of the 2023 edition of the European Week of Sport in the country. The events connected to the campaign will span through the end of September. The #BeActive campaign promotes an active and healthy lifestyle and raises awareness (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]