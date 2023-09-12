Optimall SFA by AROBS, the sales force automation solution, launches a new version of the Android mobile app

Optimall SFA by AROBS, the sales force automation solution, launches a new version of the Android mobile app. Optimall SFA, a sales force automation solution was launched by AROBS Transilvania Software 20 years ago. Looking to optimize customers' activity in production and distribution in Romania, Optimall SFA launches the new Android mobile version. AROBS Transilvania Software has launched several (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]