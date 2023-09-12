Eastern Romania: IaÈ™i County Council launches tender for new hospital

Eastern Romania: IaÈ™i County Council launches tender for new hospital. The IaÈ™i County Council, in eastern Romania, has launched a tender for the design and construction of a Respiratory Diseases Hospital with 350 beds. The investment is valued at RON 458.49 million (EUR 92.4 million), excluding VAT. Costel Alexe, the president of the County Council, announced (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]