Eastern Romania: IaÈ™i County Council launches tender for new hospital
Sep 12, 2023
Eastern Romania: IaÈ™i County Council launches tender for new hospital.
The IaÈ™i County Council, in eastern Romania, has launched a tender for the design and construction of a Respiratory Diseases Hospital with 350 beds. The investment is valued at RON 458.49 million (EUR 92.4 million), excluding VAT. Costel Alexe, the president of the County Council, announced (...)
