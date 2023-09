Connections Consult's Net Profit Skyrockets 273% YoY To RON3.6M In H1/2023

Connections Consult's Net Profit Skyrockets 273% YoY To RON3.6M In H1/2023. Connections Consult, a group of companies specialized in providing software solutions and IT services, ended the first half of 2023 with a net profit of RON3.6 million, up 273% from the same period of 2022, and 27% higher than the level initially budgeted. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]