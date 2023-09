OMV Petrom Shareholders Approve RON2.8B Special Dividends

OMV Petrom Shareholders Approve RON2.8B Special Dividends. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) shareholders starting with Austria’s OMV, which owns 51% in the company, on September 12 approved distribution of RON2.8 billion special dividends or RON0.045/share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]