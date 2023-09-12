Romanian tennis player and former WTA no.1 Simona Halep gets four-year ban in doping case

Romanian tennis player and former WTA no.1 Simona Halep gets four-year ban in doping case. An independent tribunal has suspended Romanian tennis player Simona Halep for a period of four years for doping, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Tuesday, September 12. This is a huge blow for the 31-year-old player who will not be allowed to compete in (...)