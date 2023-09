Ionel-Daniel Butunoi Appointed Chairman Of Board Of Directors Of Romaero Bucuresti

Ionel-Daniel Butunoi Appointed Chairman Of Board Of Directors Of Romaero Bucuresti. The Board of Directors of Romaero Bucuresti (RORX.RO), a strategic company for Romania’s aerospace and defense industry, has appointed Ionel-Daniel Butunoi as Chairman of the Board, following a decision of September 11. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]