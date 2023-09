Biofarm Sells Land Plot To Iancu de Hunedoara Residence SRL For Nearly EUR5M

Biofarm Sells Land Plot To Iancu de Hunedoara Residence SRL For Nearly EUR5M. Pharmaceutical producer Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) has sold a plot of land to the company Iancu de Hunedoara Residence SRL for approximately EUR5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]