Visual Fan Announces RON2M Net Profit And RON44.9M Turnover For H1/2023. Electronics devices producer Visual Fan (ALW.RO), which owns the Allview brand, ended the first six months of 2023 with a consolidated net profit of RON2 million, down 44.8% on the year, and a turnover of RON44.9 million, down 11% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]