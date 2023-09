Alfa Software Reports 44% Higher Turnover For H1/2023, Of RON8.4M

Alfa Software Reports 44% Higher Turnover For H1/2023, Of RON8.4M. Alfa Software, a provider of IT systems for companies, ended the first half of 2023 with a turnover of RON8.4 million, up 44% from the same period of 2022, according to company representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]