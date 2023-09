Iproeb Bistrita Receives State Aid Of RON48M Tops

Iproeb Bistrita Receives State Aid Of RON48M Tops. Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), one of the largest local manufacturers of electrical cables and conductors, has informed the local capital market through a report about the finance ministry's decision to grant a state aid in the maximum amount of RON48.2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]