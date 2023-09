Socep Constanta Concludes Over EUR10M Contract With Swiss Bühler Group

Socep Constanta Concludes Over EUR10M Contract With Swiss Bühler Group. Romanian maritime port operator Socep Constanta has concluded a contract worth EUR10.4 million with Swiss company Bühler GmbH, Socep has announced the local capital market in a report released on Sept 12. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]