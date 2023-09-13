Sacha Dragic's Mozaik Investments gets EUR 25 mln financing under Resilience Facility

Sacha Dragic's Mozaik Investments gets EUR 25 mln financing under Resilience Facility. Mozaik Investments, an investment fund launched in 2019 by the founder of SuperBet sports betting and gambling group, Sacha Dragic, former investment banker Vlad Buşilă and Roland Haas, will receive investments under the Romanian implementation (PNRR) of the Resilience Facility in the amount (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]