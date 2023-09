Bucharest Exchange’s BET index breaks the 14,000-unit threshold

Bucharest Exchange’s BET index breaks the 14,000-unit threshold. The blue chips’ index at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) rose by 0.8% in the trading session on September 12, surpassing the threshold of 14,000 points for the first time after three consecutive sessions in which it recorded historical records. BVB’s blue chips index increased in each of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]