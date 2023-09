Wages in Romania up real 5.2% in July

Wages in Romania up real 5.2% in July. The average net wage in Romania increased by 5.1% y/y to RON 4,575 (EUR 926) in July, according to data published by the statistics office INS. The average gross wage was RON 7,317 (EUR 1,481). The wages in Romania maintained in July a nominal annual growth of above 15% y/y for the seventh (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]