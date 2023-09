Romania’s public debt eases in June to 48.4% of GDP

Romania's public debt decreased by RON 6.25 billion in June to RON 724 billion (EUR 146 billion) at the end of the month, the Ministry of Finance announced. The debt-to-GDP ratio eased to 48.4% at the end of June from 48.8% at the end of May. By currency, the decrease was driven by the local (...)