Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
Sep 13, 2023
Former world no. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep said in an official statement that she was both “shocked and disappointed” by the tribunal’s decision to suspend her for a period of four years for doping violations. She said she intends to appeal the ruling and clear her name (...)
