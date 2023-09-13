Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision

Former world no. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep said in an official statement that she was both "shocked and disappointed" by the tribunal's decision to suspend her for a period of four years for doping violations. She said she intends to appeal the ruling and clear her name (...)