SLS Cargo Launches First Intermodal Terminal in P3 Bucharest A1 in Wake of EUR1.9M Investments. Transport and logistics company SLS Cargo, owned by FAN Courier, is launching the first intermodal terminal it operates exclusively in industrial park P3 Bucharest A1, in the wake of a RON1.9 million investment. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]