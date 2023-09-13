ManpowerGroup: Romanian employers report positive hiring intentions for Q4

Romanian employers anticipate positive hiring activity for the last quarter of 2023, according to ManpowerGroup's latest Employment Outlook Survey. Increases in the total number of employees are expected in 7 of Romania's 8 regions, with companies in the manufacturing industry reporting the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]