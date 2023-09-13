Heads of EU Commission, Parliament advocate for Romania’s inclusion into Schengen

Heads of EU Commission, Parliament advocate for Romania’s inclusion into Schengen. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, both recently advocated for Romania and Bulgaria’s inclusion in the border-free Schengen area. The head of the European Commission delivered her State of the Union (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]