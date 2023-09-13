Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe



Bucharest Stock Exchange’s flagship index – the BET – climbed above the 14,000 points threshold on September 12, for the first time since its launch, in September 1997. The BET, which follows the most traded 20 Romanian companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has gained almost 8% in (...)