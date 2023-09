HiSky introduces direct flights from Bucharest to Bordeaux

HiSky introduces direct flights from Bucharest to Bordeaux. Moldova-based low-cost carrier HiSky said it would introduce direct flights from Bucharest to Bordeaux this winter. The inaugural flight will be operated on December 21, but tickets can already be booked starting at EUR 69 per segment. “This is the only non-stop air connection between (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]