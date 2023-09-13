Romania’s largest railway union to stop trains for 2 hours on September 15

Romania’s largest railway union to stop trains for 2 hours on September 15. Romania’s National Federation of Commercial Railway Movement is organizing a warning strike this Friday, September 15, to draw attention to the problems facing the railway industry. The strike will stop trains for two hours. Thus, on Friday, between 7 and 9 in the morning, trains will not (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]