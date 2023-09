Hot Air Balloon Parade to take place in Romania’s Mureș County

Hot Air Balloon Parade to take place in Romania’s Mureș County. The Hot Air Balloon Parade will take place later this month near the Romanian town of Mătrici, Mureș County, in Romania's famous region of Transylvania. The event is scheduled for September 22-24. "The event will feature fifteen hot air balloons, coming from both abroad and Romania. This (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]