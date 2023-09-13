 
September 13, 2023

More suspected drone fragments found in Romania following Russian attack on Ukraine
Sep 13, 2023

More suspected drone fragments found in Romania following Russian attack on Ukraine.

Remnants from a possible drone were again identified by the Romanian army in Tulcea county, bordering Ukraine, after a RO-Alert message warned residents of possible objects falling from the airspace. It is the third such incident reported this month, after other suspected drone parts found on (...)

