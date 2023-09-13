Colliers: Romanian Real Estate Investment Market Sees Weak Transaction Activity In H1/2023

Colliers: Romanian Real Estate Investment Market Sees Weak Transaction Activity In H1/2023. The total value of investment transactions in Romania reached EUR168 million in first half of 2023, roughly half compared to last year’s level, with the industrial and logistics segment accounting for about 36% of volumes and the office segment for about 31%, as per Colliers’s market report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]