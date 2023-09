Meat Processor Vanbet Ends 2022 With 43% Growth In Revenue

Meat Processor Vanbet Ends 2022 With 43% Growth In Revenue. Meat processor Vanbet based in Vaslui (East of Romania), controlled by entrepreneur Fanel Bogos, posted RON397.7 million (EUR80.6 million) revenue in 2022, an increase of about 43% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]