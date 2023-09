Prodalcom Revenue Shrinks 3% To RON27.1M In 2022

Prodalcom Revenue Shrinks 3% To RON27.1M In 2022. Prodalcom Botosani, the producer of the Voronskaya vodka brand, owned by three Romanian entrepreneurs, posted RON27.1 million (EUR5.5 million) revenue in 2022, about 3% lower than the previous year’s RON28 million (EUR5.7 million), ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]