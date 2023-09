Star Assembly Sebes Overshoots RON9B Turnover Mark In 2022, Up 28% YoY

Star Assembly Sebes Overshoots RON9B Turnover Mark In 2022, Up 28% YoY. Star Assembly din Sebes, which is based in Alba County and is the local division of Mercedes-Benz AG, ended 2022 with a turnover of RON9.049 billion (EUR1.835 billion), up almost 28% from RON7.074 billion (EUR1.437 billion), as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]