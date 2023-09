Cerealcom Dolj Triples Its Net Profit In 2022, To RON64M

Cerealcom Dolj Triples Its Net Profit In 2022, To RON64M. Cerealcom Dolj, the largest agribusiness company of the group owned by entrepreneur Mihai Anghel, ended 2022 with a net profit of RON64 million, compared to RON20.6 million in 2021, as per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]