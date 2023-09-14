Deposit-refund system for recyclable containers in Romania might be delayed again

Deposit-refund system for recyclable containers in Romania might be delayed again. The enforcement of the deposit-refund system SGR, which provides for the payment of RON 0.5 when purchasing a product packaged in containers smaller than 3 liters, refundable upon the return of the container, could be postponed again. RetuRO, the system manager in which the state holds 20% of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]