 
Romaniapress.com

September 14, 2023

Deposit-refund system for recyclable containers in Romania might be delayed again
Sep 14, 2023

Deposit-refund system for recyclable containers in Romania might be delayed again.

The enforcement of the deposit-refund system SGR, which provides for the payment of RON 0.5 when purchasing a product packaged in containers smaller than 3 liters, refundable upon the return of the container, could be postponed again. RetuRO, the system manager in which the state holds 20% of (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Dorel Goia Elected Chairman Of TeraPlast's Board Of Directors Building materials maker TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) has announced in a stock market report that in the meeting of September 14, 2023, its Board of Directors has elected Dorel Goia as Chairman of the Board, for a four-year term.

Bento Concludes USD4M Contract With Multinational Oil&Gas Company 2B Intelligent Soft (Bento, Intellectually Curious, a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in the development and implementation of software solutions and a provider of IT infrastructure and cloud services, has informed the capital market in a report about the conclusion of a (...)

Arctic Stream Turnover Skyrockets 125% YoY To RON62M In H1/2023 Arctic Stream (AST.RO), an IT infrastructure and security integrator, ended the first half of 2023 with a turnover of RON62 million, up 125% on the year, the company said in its half-year financial report.

Raluca Burghelea, The New Country Managing Director Of Accenture Romania Accenture, a company specializing in management consulting services, technological and outsourcing sources, has appointed Raluca Burghelea to the position of Country Managing Director of Accenture Romania, company representatives said in a statement.

Sale Of OTP Bank Romania Pushed Into October The sale of OTP Bank Romania – submission of final bids, choosing a winner – has been pushed from September into October and those still in talks are Banca Transilvania and Raiffeisen Bank, after EximBank signaled it would back out, banking sources told ZF.

Finance Ministry Raises RON623M From Banks Selling Treasury Bills On Sept 14 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON623 million from banks on Thursday (Sept 14) selling treasury bills maturing in 2024, at an annual average yield of 6.21%.

Finance Ministry To Launch New Fidelis Government Bonds On Sept 18 Romania's finance ministry on Thursday (Sept 14) announced that a new issue of Fidelis government bonds for retail investors would launch on September 18, 2023.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |